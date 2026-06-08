2026 Outlook: Sam LaPorta

After finishing as the top tight end back in 2023, LaPorta is finally back to generating excitement in 2026 now that Drew Petzing has been hired as offensive coordinator. You'll remember Petzing from his time with the Cardinals, where he turned Trey McBride into the overall TE1 in 2025 and one of the most consistent Fantasy producers over the last two seasons. Big-time volume is coming for LaPorta, who went from averaging over seven targets per game during that 2023 season to dipping below five per game in each of his last two seasons. The arrival of Petzing could lead to a career high in targets, and his touchdowns are likely to see positive regression after he scored just three last season. LaPorta is one of the highest-upside tight ends you can grab on draft day, and he could well exceed his price in Rounds 5-6.

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