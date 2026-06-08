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2026 Outlook: Tyler Loop

2026 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Loop, K, Baltimore Ravens

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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After a stellar rookie season in which he finished as a top-12 Fantasy option, Loop should be considered a Fantasy starter in 2026. Draft Loop with one of your last picks (preferably your last pick). Keep in mind, two of Loop's worst games in 2025 came with Lamar Jackson sidelined. With Jackson healthy, the Ravens will score a lot of points, and Loop will benefit.

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