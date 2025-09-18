Purdy (toe/left shoulder) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the 49ers' Week 2 win at New Orleans due to a turf toe variant, Purdy logged a limited session Wednesday and appears as if he'll have a similar listing one day later. His activity level will become known later Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he has a chance to start Sunday against the Cardinals, or if San Francisco is seeing if he is an option to serve as the team's emergency third quarterback behind Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez.