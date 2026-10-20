Purdy completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding five rushes for 28 yards in the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night.

Purdy took multiple sacks for the second straight game after not being taken down over the first four contests, but the veteran signal-caller otherwise had a mostly clean night that included a robust average of 9.1 yards per attempt. Purdy's passing yardage total was also his third highest of the campaign, and he kept his season-long touchdown-pass streak alive when he connected with George Kittle on an 11-yard scoring strike to cap off the opening drive of the night. Purdy completed passes to seven different targets overall, and he now boasts a 14:2 TD:INT heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.