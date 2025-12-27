Warner (ankle) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be a candidate to return to action if the 49ers make a deep playoff run, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Warner was assigned a preliminary recovery timetable of four-to-six months upon undergoing surgery Oct. 14 to repair his dislocated and fractured right ankle, but he's reportedly ahead of schedule to the extent that an appearance in the NFC Championship Game and/or Super Bowl LX wouldn't be off the table, should the 49ers advance that far in the postseason. Per Rapoport and Garafolo, however, such an appearance on Warner's part remains unlikely, and he'd be expected to play on a snap count even in any case. Still, it's encouraging that Warner's recovery progress has proceeded so well, and even if he doesn't make another appearance this season, expectations are that Warner will be in 100 percent form to begin the 2025 campaign.