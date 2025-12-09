Trammell reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Trammell was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts, failing to compile any stats over five offensive snaps. The wide receiver helped fill in for the absence of Parker Washington (hip) in the contest, finishing behind Jakobi Meyers (53), Brian Thomas (53), Tim Patrick (42) and Dyami Brown (6) in offensive snaps. He was more productive on special teams, recording one punt return for 15 yards over three snaps with the unit. Trammell can be elevated two more times before Jacksonville would have to officially sign him to the active roster.