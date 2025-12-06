The Jaguars elevated Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

With Travis Hunter (knee) on injured reserve and Parker Washington (hip) questionable for Sunday's game, Trammell will provide depth to a wide receiver room led by Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers. A recent addition to the practice squad after being waived from the active roster, the 27-year-old has played in five games this season, accumulating three receptions for 46 yards on 10 targets.