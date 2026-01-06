Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Monday that Gardner-Johnson entered the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

His placement in concussion protocol has Gardner-Johnson facing an uphill battle to play in Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers. Even if he were to log full practices this week, he would be prohibited from playing unless he cleared the league's concussion protocol by passing an evaluation from an independent neurologist. If Gardner-Johnson is unable to suit up, then Tyrique Stevenson, Nick McCloud (illness) and Jaylon Jones would be in line for more snaps in the secondary.