Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that Wright injured his elbow during Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While Johnson relayed the injury isn't a long-term concern, Wright's practice participation over the coming week will determine his availability for the Bears' Week 4 clash against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 28. Theo Benedet and rookie second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo would be candidates to start at right tackle if Wright were to miss time.