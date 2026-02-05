Jarrett tallied 39 total tackles (14 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed across 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite recording fewer total tackles (53 to 39) and sacks (2.5 to 1.5) than he did with the Falcons in 2024, Jarrett was an integral portion of Chicago's defensive line. After a slow start, he finished the season strong, recording 23 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble over the Bears' final six games (including playoffs). Having signed a three-year, $42.75 million deal with Chicago last offseason, Jarrett is expected to remain one of the team's top interior defensive linemen during the 2026 season.