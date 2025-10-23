Jarrett (knee) practiced in full Thursday.

Jarrett was limited in practice Wednesday, but practicing in full Thursday puts him on track to return from a three-game absence and suit up Sunday on the road against Baltimore, barring any setbacks. With Jarrett back in the lineup, both Chris Williams and Shemar Turner figure to have their snap counts on defense reduced. Turner did not suit up for Chicago's first two regular-season games, when Jarrett was fully healthy.