Bears' Grady Jarrett: Breaks through with first sack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarrett posted four tackles, including three solo, and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 31-3 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Jarrett recorded his first sack of the season while continuing to post between two and four tackles in nearly every contest. Despite consistent snap counts at defensive tackle, his limited statistical ceiling keeps him in the low-floor IDP tier.
