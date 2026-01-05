Brisker recorded eight tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Brisker completed his first 17-game season in four years and finished with 93 tackles, 1.0 sacks, one interception and eight passes defended. His per-game tackle rate declined compared to prior seasons, but he continued to provide steady involvement. He is set to hit free agency and profiles as a solid floor IDP.