Following Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders, Fields indicated that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

"I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields noted of his re-aggravation of an injury that he sustained "a while back." As the QB pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game is not until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time ahead of Week 7 action. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days and it seems likely that his name will be on next week's injury report once his team resumes practicing.