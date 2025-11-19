Gordon (groin/calf) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The Washington product has missed Chicago's last four games due to groin and calf injuries, but it now appears he's nearing a return. He now has 21 days to be added to the Bears' active roster before reverting to IR. Gordon has been an integral part of Chicago's secondary, recording 75 total tackles, five passes defensed and one forced fumble over 15 appearances in 2024. He's been limited to just two games this season, but once fully healthy, he's likely to reclaim his role as the team's top slot corner.