Fant (ankle) has been labeled as questionable to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Fant hurt his ankle against Baltimore in Week 15 and didn't play last Sunday against Miami. He was deemed limited for the first two practices of this week before logging a full session Friday. Despite the FP, Fant is officially questionable to play Sunday, but he's probably more likely than not to be available.