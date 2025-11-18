Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Hardman (calf) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

With no on-field activity so far this week, Hardman's availability for Thursday's game against the Texans would appear to be in jeopardy. After the Bills signed him off the practice squad this past week, Hardman failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers but ran back his lone kickoff return for 61 yards prior to exiting with the calf issue. Ray Davis -- who returned four kickoffs for 158 yards Sunday -- would be a candidate to step in as the Bills' top return man if Hardman can't play Week 12, and Brandon Codrington could also be promoted from the practice squad to help out on returns.