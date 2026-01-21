The Broncos signed Johnson to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson's addition to the practice squad gives the the Broncos an additional option for elevation to the active roster in case one or both of Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion) are unable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Johnson spent time with the Buccaneers and Steelers on their respective practice squads in 2025 and last saw regular-season action in Week 8 of the 2024 season with Pittsburgh.