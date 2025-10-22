The Buccaneers signed Johnson to their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson's addition to the Buccaneers' practice squad will give the team more depth at wide receiver after Mike Evans (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Though he was waived by the Steelers on an injury settlement in late August after hurting his foot during the preseason, the 27-year-old wideout appears to have made a full recovery.