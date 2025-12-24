The Steelers are signing Johnson to their practice squad, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Johnson most recently had been on Tampa Bay's practice squad before being cut Dec. 15. He's familiar with the Steelers organization, having been with the team last year and playing in three games, catching his only target for nine yards. Johnson's signing comes in the wake of DK Metcalf being suspended by the NFL for two games following an altercation with a fan this past Sunday. Johnson will provide organizational depth at wideout but isn't likely to garner a major role on gamedays.