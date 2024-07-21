Estime (knee) avoided being placed on the active/PUP list by the Broncos prior to the start of training camp Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Estime missed the majority of the team's offseason program while recovering from a knee scope, but as head coach Sean Payton said earlier in July, the running back appears to be on track to participate immediately at training camp. Estime was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he will compete with the likes of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine for touches out of the backfield this preseason.