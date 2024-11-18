Estime rushed six times for 66 yards while catching all three of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Estime got three fewer carries than Javonte Williams after notching 14 carries to Williams' one in Week 10 against the Chiefs. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame hadn't been targeted in any of his previous six NFL appearances, so it was encouraging to see Estime get involved in the passing game. A timeshare between Williams and Estime is likely moving forward, though Williams may still be in line for a slight edge in playing time against the Raiders in Week 12.