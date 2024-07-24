Estime (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's training camp session, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Estime looks back to full health after missing most of the spring offseason program due to a knee scope. The rookie fifth-round pick appears to have a real opportunity to compete for a role in the Broncos' backfield, which also houses Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. He boasts the size and physical profile to potentially carve out a goal-line role, but it may take until well into the preseason for the shape of Denver's backfield split to truly become clear.