Ford (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford has missed significant practice reps this week, putting his status in jeopardy for Week 13. If Ford is unable to play, rookie Dylan Sampson would likely be locked into pass-down work behind fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins on early downs. Sampson appeared to pass Ford on the depth chart in Week 12 against Las Vegas, turning nine touches into 82 yards and one touchdown on 19 offensive snaps.