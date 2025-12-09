The Browns placed Ford on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

Ford presumably sustained the injury at some point during the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans this past Sunday, when he played 19 total snaps (13 offense, six special teams). With just four games left on the Browns' schedule, Ford's 2025 campaign -- and perhaps his tenure in Cleveland -- will come to an end with his move to IR. The fourth-year running back was highly inefficient during the final season of his rookie deal, averaging 3.0 yards on 24 carries and 4.0 yards on 26 receptions while failing to find the end zone in 13 games. Ford's absence over the next four weeks could clear the way for Raheim Sanders to step in as the No. 3 running back behind fellow rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.