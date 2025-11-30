default-cbs-image
Ford (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The running back entered the day with a questionable tag after missing practice Thursday, but he appears to be good to go. His snap count will be a bigger question, as Dylan Sampson saw 19 offensive snaps to Ford's eight in Week 12 against Las Vegas. Both remain behind rookie starter Quinshon Judkins on the depth chart.

