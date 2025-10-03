Browns' Jerome Ford: Top kick returner on depth chart
Ford is listed as the top kickoff returner on the Browns' unofficial depth chart heading into Week 5 against the Vikings.
Ford is set to take on a larger role Sunday when he's expected to add kick-return duties to his portfolio, replacing DeAndre Carter (knee), who was placed on the injured list following Week 4's loss to Detroit. Ford's usage as a runner is down in 2025 due to the emergence of rookie back Quinshon Judkins -- just one carry the last two weeks -- but he has served as receiving threat out of the backfield. And now with the quarterback change -- rookie Dillon Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco -- and what is expected to be run-heavy offensive gameplan, Ford might reclaim some of those lost carries.
