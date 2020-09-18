Godwin (concussion) was present at practice Friday with a helmet, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old sat out the first two practices of the week while in the concussion protocol, but he appears to have made some progress Friday. Godwin still may not have fully cleared the protocol, but the fact he's practicing in some capacity is good news and opens the window for him suiting up Week 2. More information will be available when the Tampa Bay releases its official injury report later in the day.
