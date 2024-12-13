Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Edwards (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards' hamstring injury will force him to miss a second straight game. With Antoine Winfield (knee) also officially out for Week 15, Tampa Bay's defense will be without both its top safeties. That puts Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Izien (groin), if healthy, both in line for expanded roles Sunday against Los Angeles.
