Evans will be sidelined for most of the year after suffering a broken collarbone in Monday's 24-9 loss to the Lions, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

Evans suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday's loss while attempting to reel in a deep target. His absence will be a big blow to the Tampa Bay receiving corps, with Chris Godwin (leg) also banged up. Evans' streak of 11 straight campaigns with 1,000 receiving yards will also come to an end.