Evans (Achilles) is expected to return after San Francisco's Week 8 bye, David Lombardi of SF Standard reports.

After missing Sunday's game against the Falcons with the Achilles issue, Evans appears to be trending toward a return for San Francisco's next contest in Week 9 against the Raiders. Working as the Niners' big-play X receiver this season, Evans has been nearly unstoppable when healthy. Maintaining health has been his biggest issue. When on the field, Evans is a fantasy WR2 with WR1 upside.