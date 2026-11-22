Evans (Achilles), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Mexico City, is expected to be active and is likely to avoid a strict "pitch count," though the 49ers plan to "be smart" with his workload, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Evans has been sidelined for the 49ers' previous three contests, but he appears on track to return after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. Glazer's report suggests that the 49ers plan on giving him meaningful work right off the bat, though Evans may not quite reach the standard snap share he's handled in competitive games when fully healthy this season. Whatever the case, Evans' impending return to action in any capacity should be a boon for quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers' passing game.