San Francisco general manager John Lynch said that "there's a chance" Evans (Achilles) will take part in a padded practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans joined up with the 49ers in Colorado Springs on Wednesday as the team began prepping for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings in Mexico City, but the wideout was merely a spectator for the first Week 11 practice. The veteran wideout looks as though he could see some involvement in drills Thursday, which would mark his first on-field activity since Week 6. Evans has been sidelined for the 49ers' past three games after aggravating a right Achilles injury in an Oct. 19 win over the Commanders.