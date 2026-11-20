Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers will make a decision on Evans' (Achilles) Week 11 status Saturday after listing the wide receiver as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Mexico City, Matt Barrows of ESPN.com reports.

Evans got back on the practice field Thursday as a limited participant, marking his first on-field work since aggravating his right Achilles during a Week 6 win versus the Commanders. Shanahan indicated that the team wants to see how Evans reacts to this week's practices before making a call on his availability for Sunday's showdown. In the end, though, San Francisco may not make an official ruling on Evans' status until about 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.