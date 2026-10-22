Evans (Achilles) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Evans has yet to practice since aggravating his right Achilles during Monday's win against the Commanders, which forced him out just before halftime of that contest. Coach Kyle Shanahan called the injury "soreness" afterward, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, and at the same time he said he doesn't believe the wide receiver has a long-term injury. Evans doesn't need to practice in order to make himself available on game day, but Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a chance to play Sunday in Atlanta.