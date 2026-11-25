Evans (Achilles) won't practice Wednesday, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After a three-game (and four-week) absence due to right Achilles tendinitis, Evans returned to action during Sunday's win against the Vikings in Mexico City, recording a 43-percent snap share and gathering in six of seven targets for 109 yards and one touchdown. The 49ers likely are managing Evans' workload to begin Week 12 prep, but his status nonetheless will be monitored in advance of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.