Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans didn't practice Wednesday before he was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report as he continues to deal with the right Achilles tendinitis that forced him out of a Week 6 matchup with the Commanders. He returned to action this past Sunday versus the Vikings in Mexico City and gathered in six of seven targets for 109 yards and one touchdown on a 43 percent snap share. Evans' status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.