Brady suggested Monday that he could continue playing in the NFL after his current contract expires, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Currently in the first season of a two-year contract, Brady is one win away from his seventh Super Bowl ring. Both Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski have hinted at staying in Tampa Bay for the 2021 campaign, and it now sounds like the legendary QB could stick around even longer. As for the immediate future, Brady will face the Chiefs on Sunday, becoming the first QB to start a Super Bowl in his home stadium.