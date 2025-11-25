Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hampton (ankle) will have his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Coming out of the Chargers' Week 12 bye, Hampton has made enough progress in his recovery from a left ankle injury to resume practicing for the first time since early October. Because the rookie has missed the Chargers' last six games with the injury, he'll likely need to get in at least one full practice by Friday in order to have a realistic chance at being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Whenever he's added back to the 53-man roster, Hampton should overtake Kimani Vidal as the lead option out of the Los Angeles backfield.