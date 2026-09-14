Hampton rushed 12 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hampton and the Chargers looked ready to roll early in the alarming loss, and the second-year back answered Arizona's opening-drive touchdown with a hard-charging eight-yard scoring run with 4:22 remaining. Hampton was very quiet from that point forward, however, and his lost fumble at Arizona's 34-yard line on the following possession both cost Los Angeles a potential scoring opportunity and led to a Cardinals field goal. Hampton also was surprisingly shut out of any pass-catching opportunities, but he should have a good chance at a larger workload in a Week 2 divisional home clash against the Raiders next Sunday.