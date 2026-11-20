Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that his "expectation" is that Hampton is the lead back for the Chargers, Omar Navarro of the team's official site reports.

"Generally, my expecation is [Hampton] is our leading ball carrier every week...I knew based on his last two practice weeks, we were feeling like he was going to have a breakout performance at any given time," McDaniel said Friday. That breakout game took place Thursday against the Ravens, when Hampton turned 22 carries into a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 win for the Chargers. With the Chargers getting extra time to rest, Hampton's stock is trending up heading into Week 12 against the Jets, whose defense ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (135.3) and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).