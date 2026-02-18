Mahomes (knee) recently agreed to restructure his contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs add $43.56 million in cap space with the restructure, but they'll still need to make other moves to become cap-compliant before the start of the new league year March 11. Mahomes is in the early stages of his rehab process after undergoing surgery in mid-December to repair ACL and LCL tears. He said in mid-January that he was aiming to be ready for Week 1 of 2026, though he acknowledged that he "can't predict what happens throughout the process," per The Associated Press.