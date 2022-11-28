Mahomes completed 27 of 42 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams. He added 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Kansas City wasn't able to pull away until the second half, but Mahomes still reeled off his sixth straight game with over 300 passing yards and once again hit Travis Kelce for another TD. Mahomes has already topped 3,500 passing yards on the season as he takes aim at Peyton Manning's NFL record of 5,477, and he could need to produce more fireworks in Week 13 in a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.