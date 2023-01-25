Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
Though Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in this past Saturday's 27-20 divisional-round win over the Jaguars, Adam Teicher ESPN relays that the QB indicated that his ankle has progressed since then, while declaring himself "ready to go" for this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. With a full practice to start the week under his belt, Mahomes is on track to play this weekend in the absence of any setbacks, though it remains to be seen how much his mobility will be impacted by his ankle issue.
