Coby Fleener: Still has concussion symptoms

Fleener, an unrestricted free agent, still has symptoms from the concussion he suffered Week 12 last season, Don Banks of The Athletic reports.

Released by New Orleans in May, the 29-year-old tight end hopes to continue his career but isn't sure if/when he'll be healthy enough to do so. It won't come as any surprise if he ultimately retires, considering he's been diagnosed with five concussions from playing football and has accrued more than $23 million in career earnings, per OverTheCap. That said, Fleener's agent has heard from teams with interest in signing the tight end if he can eventually pass the NFL's concussion protocol.