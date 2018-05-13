Coby Fleener: Still recovering from concussion

Saints coach Sean Payton revealed that Fleener is still working through the process of getting cleared from the concussion he suffered in November, the team's official website reports.

Fleener said the November concussion -- which ultimately landed him on injured reserve -- was the fifth he'd suffered in his career. The Saints released him on May 7 after just two seasons of a five-year, $36 million contract, and while the concussion history may have played a role in the decision, his lack of production in 2017 (22 catches in 11 games) likely was the larger factor. Fleener still had $3.4 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract, so he'll receive some form of payment in 2018 even if he isn't healthy enough to play. He shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new team if he regains his health and wants to continue his career. He'll turn 30 in September.