Coby Fleener: Let go by Saints
Fleener was released by the Saints on Monday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Reports surfaced earlier this offseason that Fleener was likely on his way out, and now it becomes official, as the 29-year-old tight end will hit the open market after two seasons with the Saints. His 2017 campaign was cut short due to a concussion, which contained him to 11 games and a meager 22-295-2 stat line. It was his lowest output since his rookie season with the Colts in 2012. Teams will surely be cautious when giving Fleener a look this offseason, as the concussion he suffered last season was already the fifth of his career.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...