Coby Fleener: Let go by Saints

Fleener was released by the Saints on Monday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Reports surfaced earlier this offseason that Fleener was likely on his way out, and now it becomes official, as the 29-year-old tight end will hit the open market after two seasons with the Saints. His 2017 campaign was cut short due to a concussion, which contained him to 11 games and a meager 22-295-2 stat line. It was his lowest output since his rookie season with the Colts in 2012. Teams will surely be cautious when giving Fleener a look this offseason, as the concussion he suffered last season was already the fifth of his career.