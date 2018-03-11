Saints' Coby Fleener: Likely on way out
Fleener (concussion) may be released this offseason, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Fleener has been a massive disappointment through two seasons of a five-year, $36 million contract, managing only 72 catches and five touchdowns in 27 games for the Saints. His release would be a no-brainer move if not for the fact that $3.4 million of his $6.3 million salary for 2018 is guaranteed, per overthecap.com. The Saints nonetheless figure to angle for a pay cut or release, though they may have to wait for the tight end to pass a physical after he finished 2017 on injured reserve due to a concussion. Given his inconsistent performance and worrisome concussion history, the 29-year-old tight end likely would be met with tepid interest on the open market.
