Saints' Coby Fleener: Still on roster bubble

Fleener still figures to find himself on the roster bubble this summer, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fleener is entering the third season of a five-year, $36 million contract, with 54 percent of his $6.4 million base salary for 2018 guaranteed. The Saints can still free up some cap space if they release him after June 1, at which point the dead-money charge would be split between 2018 and 2019. The team likely will give Fleener one last chance to prove himself during training camp, as 37-year-old Ben Watson was the only major offseason addition at tight end. Fleener will turn 30 in September and is looking to bounce back from the concussion that ended his 2017 campaign after 11 games and 22 catches. He said at the time that it was the fifth concussion of his career.