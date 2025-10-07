Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Abdullah churned out six yards and a touchdown on two carries in Sunday's 40-6 victory over the Raiders, while playing five snaps on offense in the contest. Additionally, the running back logged 10 snaps on special teams, recording a tackle in kick coverage. With Tyler Goodson (groin) still banged up, it's possible that Abdullah will be elevated to the active roster again ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals.
